The Judicial Nominating Commission, led by Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr., has selected three candidates to fill the Division I judgeship in Daviess District Court.
The judgeship has been vacant since Judge Lisa Payne Jones was sworn in as a Circuit Court judge on Nov. 26.
The commission has sent the names of attorneys Misty L. Miller of Maceo, James Nicholas Payne of Owensboro and Jason James Pfeil of Owensboro to Gov. Andy Beshear.
Beshear has 60 days to appoint one of them to the judgeship or leave the office vacant until the November general election.
Miller and Payne both filed for the office in January and will be on the ballot in November.
Pfeil didn’t file and won’t be on the ballot.
But he could be appointed to serve until the new judge is sworn in.
Miller has served as an assistant county attorney for more than 14 years.
She represents the Daviess County Public Administrator in probate cases and has a private law practice.
Payne has been an assistant commonwealth’s attorney for 18 years.
He previously worked with Fayette County Legal Aid.
Pfeil has served as a public defender for 19 years.
District Court handles juvenile matters, city and county ordinances, misdemeanors, violations, traffic offenses, probate of wills, arraignments, felony probable cause hearings, small claims involving $2,500 or less, civil cases involving $5,000 or less, voluntary and involuntary mental commitments and cases relating to domestic violence and abuse.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.