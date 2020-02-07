Three Owensboroans were among 17 people indicted by a federal grand jury in Evansville this week for allegedly operating a drug ring -- with ties to the Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club -- in Indiana and Kentucky, the Evansville Courier & Press reported Friday.
The Owensboro people indicted were Central Holman IV, 28; Demoreal Killebrew, 21; and Prince Moss, 34, the newspaper said.
The story quoted U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler saying that some of those indicted are members or associates of the Grim Reapers.
Prosecutors said that Gary Wayne Forston, 39, of Evansville, the club's president, and Jason Wilson, 42, of Evansville were believed to be the ringleaders of the group that's charged with distributing methamphetamine in the area.
Holman is believed to be the group's supplier, according to the newspaper.
"Drugs, guns and money have been taken off our streets," Minkler said. "Armed drug dealers seeking to infest our cities and our towns with drugs have been taken off our streets."
Ten pounds of meth, 23 guns and $35,000 in cash were seized, he said.
The drugs have an estimated street value of more than $250,000, the story said.
Fifteen of the accused have been arrested, it said.
But siblings Jesse and Kimberly Wilson were still missing.
The story said the indictments were the culmination of a six-month, multi-agency investigation, which included federal, state and local law enforcement.
Others arrested in Operation Reapin Benefits were James Benton, 66, of Evansville; Brian Eden, 40, of Evansville; Clarence Grubbs, 48, of Evansville; Adam Lafferty, 38, of Evansville; Shane Lewis, 32, of Evansville; April Martin, 45, of Evansville; Matthew Meredith, 40, of Evansville; Paul Overby, 45, of Evansville; Derek Sander, 48, of Evansville; Daniel Wiscaver, 61, of Winslow, Indiana; and Jason Wilson, 42, of Evansville.
