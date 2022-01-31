Three are running for the Ohio County judge-executive position, including incumbent David L. Johnston, and reportedly the first African-American to file for the seat, David Randolph.
All candidates for the positions are Republican, which means that whoever wins the May primary will take the seat. The third contender is Ray Goff of Hartford.
Johnston, also of Hartford, is currently in his third term. Before he was elected to the position, he was an electrician, and retired from the Ohio County Parks Department.
Johnston, who was first elected into office in 2010, said that in that time the county has been set on a good path, and he would like to continue that momentum.
“We are prospering, getting a lot of things done,” he said.
The county roads and bridges “have come a long way,” he said, adding that the economic alliance in place at the county level is strong and has been beneficial.
“We have a lot of things going well, and I would love to keep leading the county in that way,” he said.
Randolph, of Beaver Dam, decided to file for office because he has always wanted to serve the people of Ohio County in a capacity that brings about change. He said the county is in “desperate need” for diversity, and he would like to be a part of that metamorphosis.
He has worked in communications, marketing, and sales at the corporate level, and has also worked within state government with the Division of Child Support.
For the last 20 years, he has been a referee for high school sports.
In the past 10-15 years, he has observed a lot of people of color living in smaller communities in the county. Their children deserve to see people who look like them in charge, he said.
“It’s important to me that young people, middle-aged people, older people see that this is America,” he said. “When you want change, the proper way to get change is to run for public office.”
Goff did not immediately respond to calls and messages at the time of this report.
There are two candidates running for the Ohio County Sheriff’s position, incumbent Tracy J. Beatty (R) and Adam Wright (R).
Beatty has been working for the sheriff’s office for 25 years, and in 2015 was elected sheriff.
Since he’s been in office, he has maintained an open door policy, and has been working with the fiscal court to establish “one of the best fleets the sheriff’s office has had,” he said.
Since he’s been in office, Beatty said he has helped to upgrade fleet vehicles, and has increased the number of deputies with minimal to no additional cost to the taxpayers. He also has correctly handled $9 million in property taxes each year. The office is also one of 24 in the state to be accredited.
“I’m very proud of that,” he said. “I strive to make this office a great office, and I try to take care of the people here in Ohio County. I try to make sure that what we are doing is the best that suits the needs of the people of this county.”
Wright did not immediately respond to calls and messages at the time of this report.
Other candidates who have filed for office in Ohio County include Charles Patton, Sandy Johnson Robinson, James ‘Jim’ Crump, and Kevin Davis for seats on the Beaver Dam Commission, all of which are incumbents running unopposed. The Beaver Dam Commission is nonpartisan.
Candidates running for mayor in Ohio County’s incorporated cities, which are nonpartisan positions, include Beau Wright, Hartford; Mike Aldridge, Centertown; incumbent Paul Sandefur, Beaver Dam, and Gary Jaggers, Beaver Dam; and Michael Taylor, McHenry.
Individuals seeking seats on the Ohio County Fiscal Court as magistrates are Angela J. Rhye-Farris (R), District 1; Sam Small (D), District 1; Michael Ray McKenney (R), District 1; WM Dwight Smith (R), District 1; Jason Wayne Bullock (D), District 2; Joe Barnes (D), District 3; Scott G. Tichenor (D), District 3; Bo Bennett (R), District 3; Helen G. Dever (R), District 4; Kenneth Calloway (R), District 4; Bryn Aud (D), District 4; Larry W. Morphew (R), District 5; Dewayne Johnson (R), District 5; Keith Nelson (R), District 5; Timothy Johnston (R), District 5.
Candidates for jailer are Landon Spurlock (R), and Terry L. Wright (D).
Candidates running unopposed for positions include incumbent Bess Tichenor Ralph (D) for county clerk; incumbent Justin S. Keown (R) for the county attorney; incumbent Elvis Doolin (R) for county coroner; and incumbent William T. Crume (R) for county surveyor. Arthur Leach (R) is running opposed for the PVA position.
There are 11 candidates for constable: Ronakia (Ronnie) Schroader (R), District 1; Joey L. Renfrow (R), District 1; Steven Epley (R), District 2; Darnell Noble (R), District 2; Paul E. Lindsey (D), District 2; Jeremy Nancy (R), District 3; David Arrel Himes (R), District 3; William Jacob Culbertson (R), District 4; Justin Cooper (R), District 4; Anthony L. Abney (R), District 5; Nathan Geary (R), District 5.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.