The Owensboro hospitality scene — hotels, restaurants and bars — is about to get really busy.
The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum’s ROMP bluegrass festival is coming to Yellow Creek Park on Sept. 15-18.
And recent years have seen more than 25,000 people in town for that.
That same week, Owensboro will host the state 2A high school championships in golf, soccer and volleyball.
Those tournaments will bring 125 golfers, 192 soccer players and 168 volleyball players — and their families — to town.
Dave Kirk, the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau’s destination management director, said there are only a few vacancies now for the city’s roughly 1,400 hotel rooms.
The boys’ and girls’ golf championships will be Sept. 19-20 at the County Club of Owensboro.
Girls’ volleyball will be on Sept. 17-18, and girls’ and boys’ soccer will be on Sept. 18-19.
Both of those tournaments will be at Kentucky Wesleyan College.
The 2A tournaments are for schools that have fewer than 1,000 students, but are too large for the All ‘A’ tournaments.
Since these are high school tournaments, Kirk is expecting families to travel with many of the students.
“The reason we went after 2A is that most of the teams are from out of the area and will spend the night,” he said. “Our job is to fill the hotels. The closest schools to us are in Union and Webster counties.”
Kirk said he hopes some of the families will also go to ROMP while they’re in town.
Jeremy Tackett, chairman of the 2A board of directors, said earlier, “Our mission is to give 2A school student-athletes the opportunity to compete for a state championship against student-athletes from similar size schools. Owensboro continues to be the place we want to send our athletes. It hosts world-class facilities, and the tournaments are top notch.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
