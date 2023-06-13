Advocacy groups across Kentucky are traveling to different cities for the 2023 ThriveKY Roadshow with the purpose of informing community members of updates to state and local policies.
The event will be in Owensboro today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Owensboro Community & Technical College on New Hartford Road in room 107 of the Advanced Technology Center.
Emily Beauregard, executive director of Kentucky Voices for Health, said ThriveKY is a campaign put together by advocacy organizations to meet the basic needs of every Kentuckian by making systemic change.
“We do that by advocating for policies that are anti-poverty and anti-racist,” she said. “We’re really looking at how we can level the playing field for Kentuckians and making sure their basic needs are met and they’re able to thrive.”
The groups will provide updates and discussions on the economy, Medicaid, KCHIP, SNAP, housing, transportation, child care, public health, behavioral health and suicide prevention.
“We will be covering a lot of information about public assistance programs and how to advocate for your community,” Beauregard said. “We’re really focusing on these programs that so many of our fellow Kentuckians rely on.”
Beauregard said these topics relate to what many of the organizations focus on every day.
“They work to make improvements to the programs and removing barriers so it’s easier for people to access the programs when they need them,” she said.
Housing is one area that Kentucky doesn’t provide a public assistance program for, Beauregard said.
“We have some federal housing vouchers and other programs that provide some amount of assistance to certain individuals and families, but it’s an area where we have significant need,” she said. “It’s one of the topics most people are interested in learning more about.”
Transportation is another topic Beauregard said community members want to discuss.
“We cover medical transportation and work more along the lines with Medicaid transportation,” she said. “With 1.7 million Kentuckians having Medicaid coverage, a lot of folks need transportation in order to get to the doctor, mental health appointments or to pick up prescriptions.”
Beauregard said very few people are able to access medical transportation.
“It results in high no-show rates and people not getting the care they need when they need it,” she said. “That can result in delaying care until their condition gets much more serious and they end up in the emergency room or chronic condition that could have been taken care of much sooner.”
ThriveKY began in 2019 and went virtual during the pandemic. Last year was the first time the roadshow was in person since COVID-19.
“While we’ve been doing this virtually for a number of years, being in-person in communities and meeting people who are the frontline workers or serving the community every day, those are who we’re looking to connect with and share this education with,” Beauregard said.
Beauregard said ThriveKY combines education with advocacy training.
“You can take that education and those resources and use it effectively in your community and when you talk to policymakers,” she said. “By having that information and understanding those programs, we think people can advocate more effectively.”
Knowing how policies are working and not working in communities is important for Kentuckians to know, Beauregard said.
“By going to Owensboro and other areas around the state, we’re able to connect with the community professionals who are seeing these policies in action and seeing where they are working well and where they’re not working well so we can take that back and inform the work we do,” she said.
Beauregard said the organizations find that community members are unaware of certain policies or don’t realize when a change has been made.
“Child care is a good example because there’s been a lot more funding for child care in the past few years but that’s about to go away because that was pandemic related funding,” she said.
Other advocacy groups who will have representatives at the ThriveKY event are Community Farm Alliance, Homeless & Housing Coalition of Kentucky, Feeding Kentucky, KyPolicy, Advocacy Action Network, Mental Health America of Kentucky and Kentucky Equal Justice Center.
