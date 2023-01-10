The inaugural “Through Sleet’s Eyes Festival,” a tribute to Owensboro native and acclaimed photojournalist Moneta Sleet Jr., will debut on Friday, Feb. 24 and Saturday, Feb. 25 at the RiverPark Center.
Born in Owensboro in 1926, Sleet became known for his work being featured in publications like “Ebony” magazine and was the first Black American to win the Pulitzer Prize in journalism for his photograph of Coretta Scott King at the funeral of her husband, Martin Luther King Jr.
Emmy Woosley, festival chair and a graduate of the 2021 Leadership Owensboro class, said she pitched the initial idea for a community project for the class, which was to be a public bronze sculpture of Sleet.
Eventually, the class decided to have a portrait made of Sleet, painted by local artist and educator K.O. Lewis, that is currently rotating throughout the community.
Woosley said coming up with the festival came about after hearing RiverPark Center was looking to put on its own show about Sleet, along with discussions from interested local entities and having “a wealth of photography that would be really neat to show in our community and open it up to the public.”
“It was very organic (with) bringing different parties to the table, so that each of these kinds of groups and people with ideas could come together to work on something a little bit larger,” she said.
The key events of the festival include the “Moneta Sleet, Jr.: A Witness to History” print show, the documentary “A Fine Remembrance,” the play “The Power of the Lens” and the community conversation “An Evening with Ozier Muhammad.”
“Moneta Sleet, Jr.: A Witness to History,” an exhibit of Sleet’s most famous works, will be open for public viewing starting at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, and noon Saturday, Feb. 25, inside the lobby of the RiverPark Center.
A curated walkthrough of the exhibit will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25.
Photographs in the exhibit are sourced from the Johnson Publishing Company Archive, courtesy of the Ford Foundation, J. Paul Getty Trust, John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, Andrew W. Mellon Foundation and Smithsonian Institution.
The exhibit was curated by Bob Morris, former publisher for the Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, who also is a photographer.
“...The goal was to capture the essence of this man from Owensboro and Sleet’s images represent some of the most important of the 20th century,” Morris said in a press release.
“A Fine Remembrance,” which will be presented at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 inside RiverPark Center’s Cannon Hall, will consist of interviews collected by Woosley and Drew Hardesty, president of Wonder Boy Media and fellow graduate of the 2021 Leadership Owensboro class, that took place in multiple states that “tell Sleet’s story through a more personal lens” and “conveying the story of Sleet as a student, coworker, friend and father.”
“The Power of the Lens,” the one-man play written and performed by Jeremy Gillett, was inspired by the life of Sleet and uses the book, “Special Moments in African American History: The Photographs of Moneta Sleet, Jr.,” to showcase Sleet’s legacy and impact in the contemporary world.
The show will be presented to local school audiences on Friday, Feb. 24, as part of RiverPark Center’s Arts Teach Kids (ATK) program, while a public showing of the production will start at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 inside Cannon Hall.
“An Evening with Ozier Muhammad” will allow community members to engage with Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist Ozier Muhammad, courtesy of Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24 inside the Jody Berry Cabaret Theatre.
Woosley said Muhammad was a colleague, friend and mentee of Sleet’s and plans to share his story about their friendship along with Muhammad’s own career.
“That truly speaks to the legacy of Sleet,” she said. “The amount of people he touched professionally is just incredible.”
Woosley said that Sleet’s work has been seen by many and wants to make sure he’s acknowledged for his efforts.
“His breadth of work is all around us and he is not often credited enough …,” she said. “We all see it (and) we just need to make sure people realize (that) this man is from Owensboro and pursued his passion, and we can all do similar things.”
With the festival, Woosley hopes to celebrate something that Owensboro can be proud of.
“It’s truly just trying to amplify the really great things from our community,” Woosley said, “and a really awesome way to counteract negative things is to just really shine more focus on positive and inspiring aspects of our community; and the Moneta Sleet story is truly that.”
For more information on the festival, visit facebook.com/throughsleetseyesfest.
