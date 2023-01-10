The inaugural “Through Sleet’s Eyes Festival,” a tribute to Owensboro native and acclaimed photojournalist Moneta Sleet Jr., will debut on Friday, Feb. 24 and Saturday, Feb. 25 at the RiverPark Center.

Born in Owensboro in 1926, Sleet became known for his work being featured in publications like “Ebony” magazine and was the first Black American to win the Pulitzer Prize in journalism for his photograph of Coretta Scott King at the funeral of her husband, Martin Luther King Jr.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.