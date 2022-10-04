OWENWS-10-04-22 CVMS PODCAST

Scott Taylor, diversity, equity, and inclusion coordinator, right, and Superintendent Matt Robbins of the Daviess County Public Schools take part in a podcast with eighth-graders Camryn Gentry, left, and Anne Gross on Monday at College View Middle School.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Students in Geoff Snyder’s computer applications class at College View Middle School are creating their own podcasts and videos to learn more about diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB) through faculty and staff across Daviess County Public Schools.

Eighth-graders Anne Gross and Camryn Gentry interviewed DCPS superintendent Matt Robbins and DEIB coordinator Scott Taylor on Monday for their podcast.

