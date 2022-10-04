Students in Geoff Snyder’s computer applications class at College View Middle School are creating their own podcasts and videos to learn more about diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB) through faculty and staff across Daviess County Public Schools.
Eighth-graders Anne Gross and Camryn Gentry interviewed DCPS superintendent Matt Robbins and DEIB coordinator Scott Taylor on Monday for their podcast.
Learning more about DEIB through podcasts and videos allows students to see they should have a voice when it comes to tough conversations, Gross said.
“It’s important so we don’t grow up to be jerks when it comes to these topics,” Gross said. “We’re learning about it now so we can help others as we get older.”
Students research the topics for their questions before conducting interviews with their guests, Gentry said.
“I think with a podcast you can speak more freely,” Gross said. “With a video you’re afraid of how you’re looking and hand motions, but with a podcast, you only worry about what you’re saying.”
Gross and Gentry said they made an interesting discovery during their research — having more DEIB concepts within schools raises test scores.
Snyder said the idea for the project came about through a conversation he had with Taylor about how to incorporate lessons about DEIB into the classroom.
“At College View, we are a diverse school when it comes to student population, but not necessarily staff when it looks at race and nationality,” he said. “We have a lot more male teachers, which is great, because in a highly female-dominated career path, it’s great to be able to be that voice for some of the male students we have.”
Using podcasts and videos to teach students about DEIB accomplishes the same goal as writing a paper or watching a video would, but this route puts more purpose behind it and allows the student to take control and let it be what they want it to be, Snyder said.
“They get to show their personality, and whenever a student takes ownership and has an authentic product they’re creating, they learn it for life rather than learning it for the week so they can get a good grade,” he said.
Snyder said once the podcasts and videos are edited, he will be releasing them for anyone to listen to and watch.
“I’m just glad we have the ability to promote the things we’re doing, not only in the school, but how we’re able to hopefully affect the community as well,” he said.
