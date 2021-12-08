City officials have confirmed the United States Air Force Thunderbirds Demonstration Team will be returning to the Owensboro Riverfront for the next installment of the Owensboro Air Show in 2023.
Tim Ross, public events director for the city, said Tuesday that Owensboro will be one of fewer than 30 cities across the nation that will be visited by the team during the air show season out of hundreds of requests.
“For Owensboro to be selected again speaks to the incredible support and community involvement the military teams experience when they are in town,” Ross said. “For the premier demonstration team in the world to select Owensboro again for their show schedule in 2023 is something our city should be really proud of.”
The Owensboro Air Show is scheduled for the weekend of Sept. 15-17, 2023. The 2021 edition of the event brought an estimated 65,000 people to the city’s riverfront for the three-day event.
The city has decided not to host an air show in 2022, opting to take a year off after hosting the Owensboro Air Show and the Owensboro HydroFair on back-to-back weekends in August.
Ross said during a City Commission meeting in September that it might make sense for the city to host an air show every other year, when one of the larger demonstration teams are available.
Combined, the Air Show and HydroFair netted the Owensboro Convention Center $100,000, and the city received $100,000 in sponsorships.
The city’s net cost for the Air Show was $185,000, while the cost for the HydroFair was $150,000.
As in years past, the 2023 Owensboro Air Show weekend will begin at the Daviess County Regional Airport with a static display of aircraft on Friday, Sept. 15. The show will then move over the Owensboro Riverfront for the air demonstrations.
The Thunderbirds last appeared at the Owensboro Air Show in 2015.
Founded in 1953, the USAF Air Force Thunderbirds perform around the world, showing the capabilities of the F-16 Fighting Falcon jet.
According to the Thunderbirds’ website, the demonstration features six aircraft flying in both formation and solo routines.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
