Hannah Thurman has been named the next public information officer for Daviess County Public Schools.
Thurman will replace Lora Wimsatt, who has been in the position for 20 years. Wimsatt will retire at the conclusion of this school year.
Currently, Thurman works for the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce as the director of talent programs, communications and events. She began with the chamber in 2019 as the events and communications coordinator and was responsible for planning and implementing chamber events and meetings, as well as producing video content and virtual events.
She also has coordinated all chamber print publications, according to information provided by DCPS.
She will begin in her position with the school district on April 4.
Matt Robbins, DCPS superintendent, said Thurman brings a strong background of experience and talent to the position.
“I am confident she will represent DCPS as a positive ambassador of our district’s Kids First mission of service to students, families and staff,” he said.
In her role as the school district PIO, Thurman will plan, organize and administer public information services for the district. Her responsibilities will include working with district- and school-level administrators to communicate information to families, students, staff and the community. She also will be the DCPS spokesperson to the media and the community, according to DCPS.
Thurman has a bachelor of arts degree in advertising from Western Kentucky University, where she also earned a master’s degree in recreation and sport administration, with an emphasis in media and branding. She is currently working toward a doctor of education degree in educational leadership from WKU.
Thurman said it is an honor to join the DCPS team and to serve DCPS students, families and staff as the PIO.
“As a proud graduate of DCPS, I look forward to being part of the continued tradition of preparing and supporting our community’s students for success,” she said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.