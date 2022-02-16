The Owensboro Area World Affairs Council (OAWAC) is hosting a free public event that will feature an Afghani speaker detailing a short history of Afghanistan, as well providing information about the U.S. withdrawal from the country and the upheaval that resulted.
Aleena Jun Nawabi, policy and advocacy coordinator for the Council on American-Islamic Relations, will present the lecture “Central Asia and the Afghan Diaspora” at 7 p.m. Thursday on OCTC’s main campus, 4800 New Hartford Road, in room 107 of the Advanced Technology Center.
Nawabi is working with displaced Afghans in San Diego, California, to help place them in jobs and housing. She also is the co-founder of Muslimah’s in Search of Knowledge, a nonprofit women empowerment organization, as well as the chair of Civil and Human Rights for the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees and the board advisor for the San Diego Immigrant Rights Consortium.
Matt Alschbach, OCTC professor of history who also sits on the OAWAC board, said the group wanted to host an event on Afghanistan because it is timely. Also, with Afghanis new to Owensboro, the group thought it would be a good opportunity to provide more information about how they came to be here and why they chose to leave their country.
Some of the Afghan refugees will also be present during the event, he said.
With recent reports of violence against some refugees in the area, Alschbach also said this is an educational opportunity for community members to learn these individuals are here because they assisted the U.S. military or government in some capacity.
“I think there is a lot of misunderstanding about who our Afghani folks are and how they got here,” Alschbach said. “If we can shine some light on the subject and explain why they are here ... hopefully it leads to a greater understanding.”
OAWAC is also planning a panel discussion in March or April that will feature some of the displaced Afghanis, and more details will be shared about that in the coming weeks, Alschbach said.
Those who attend the in-person talk must wear a mask. The talk is also available via Zoom through the link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81674891817?pwd= bElnLzVXRkVuYWRtR WRQUnBob0RuUT09&f bclid=IwAR0Hrvk5EbU_CDAMr_YLkRZOyKDdxm jvbt1LXmnuirR5DgyIlrNUE f8KA4A#success. The meeting ID is 816 7489 1817, and the passcode is 082497.
For more information about the event contact the OAWAC at goawac@gmail.com.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
