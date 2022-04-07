Tickets are still available for Junior Achievement of West Kentucky's annual Owensboro Business Hall of Fame luncheon on April 19.
Dan Douglas, president of the organization, said tickets are $100 per person or $750 for a table for eight.
The event website is https://westky.ja.org/events/2022-owensboro-business-hall-of-fame.
People can also email Douglas at dan.douglas@ja.org or call Junior Achievement at 270-684-7291.
The deadline to purchase tickets is 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The luncheon will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the German American Ballroom at the Owensboro Convention Center.
Bill and Scott Jagoe, Martha Fitts Clark and the late George Greenwell will be inducted into the Business Hall of Fame during the luncheon.
