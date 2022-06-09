Tickets are on sale for the Boulware Mission's Dancing with the Stars fundraiser that is sponsored by Old National Bank.
The Aug. 6 event will feature seven couples performing dance routines. Audience members will vote for their favorite dancers through donations.
"Every dollar counts as a vote," said Amy Pride, executive director for Boulware Mission.
The event serves as one of the nonprofit's main fundraisers. Last year's event brought in about $150,000 in donations.
The fundraising goal this year is $170,000, Pride said.
Tickets are $100 per person.
