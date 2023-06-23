The first Owensboro Comic and Toy Convention is coming Oct. 7-8 to the Owensboro Convention Center.
Mark Calitri, president of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, says he expects it to be the largest event ever held in the nearly 10-year-old facility.
Prices aren’t listed yet.
Jarrod Greer, the event promoter, is giving people who book rooms at the Holiday Inn Riverfront or Hampton Inn Waterfront one free ticket for each night booked.
He’s started releasing a list of the celebrities who will be attending.
It includes Cal Dodd, who voices Wolverine in the animated films; Megan Hollingsworth, who voices Nurse Joy in Pokémon; and Tom Kenny, the voice of SpongeBob SquarePants.
Also on the list are Dave Aikins, illustrator for books about Dora The Explorer and SpongeBob SquarePants; Bob Hall, who co-created the West Coast Avengers; Jim Shooter, former editor-in-chief of Marvel Comics; and Kyle Starks, writer for the Rick and Morty animated series.
More will be announced soon, Greer said.
The announcement said, “Situated in a centrally accessible location among several prominent midwestern cities, Owensboro stands as a beacon of hospitality, offering a rich array of attractions, a world-class convention center and an extraordinary riverfront. It is truly an ideal city to visit.”
Greer’s 11-year-old Lexington Comic and Toy Con has drawn up to 30,000 fans in the past.
He said the Owensboro event will include “celebrities, amazing creators, cosplay, gaming and much more.”
Greer said the Owensboro gathering will offer panels and workshops covering topics related to comics, cosplay, fandom and other areas.
He said there will be exhibitors selling comic books, graphic novels, toys, games and other pop culture merchandise.
Gaming areas where attendees can play tabletop games, card games or video games will also be a part of the convention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.