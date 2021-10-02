Some species of ticks are active all year long in Kentucky and remain an issue in the fall.
As the temperatures cool and residents and pets trek out for fall hikes and walks, it’s good to be reminded of ticks in the area.
Amy Aldenderfer, County Extension Agent for Horticulture, said there are a variety of ticks in the area.
“We have the Lone Star tick, the American Dog tick, the Brown Dog Tick, the Blacklegged tick, the Winter Tick, the Gulf Coast Tick and the Asian Longhorned Tick,” she said. “The first four listed are the most commonly encountered by humans.”
Humans often encounter ticks in woodlands, forests, fields and meadows in the area, she said.
When in these areas, Aldenderfer said to dress appropriately, use repellants and check for ticks when you return home.
Avoiding a tick bite helps to avoid the diseases ticks could spread that include Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, Erhlichiosis, Anaplasmosis, Tularemia, Red-Meat Allergy and Lyme Disease. But, she said, there are not many reported cases of Lyme Disease in Kentucky.
To avoid tick bites, Aldenderfer said to not walk through uncut fields, brush or other areas likely to have ticks. Instead, walk in the center of mowed trails and don’t brush against plant life.
She offered more tips.
• Use repellent that has 30 to 30% DEET.
• Products that have permethrin can be used to treat clothing and gear, especially in the cuffs of pants.
• Tuck long pants into socks and boots and wear light colored pants so the ticks can be seen.
• Check for ticks every two to three hours when you are in areas where ticks are possible and check again when you return home, especially behind the ears, hair, neck, legs and around the waste.
• And, she said, check pets that go outdoors often for ticks to make sure one didn’t hitch a ride to fall off in the home. Use appropriate collars and medicines to keep ticks off of pets.
There are also things you can do in landscaping to keep ticks away from your home, she said.
“Lone star ticks prefer overgrown areas, such as woodlot, margins or trail edges, where cover protects them from direct sunlight and hot, dry air,” she said. “These places also provide food and shelter for small and large mammals that ticks use for blood meals.”
Fencing can also restrict animals who may be host to a tick in your yard.
To make sure your lawn isn’t a welcome place for ticks, keep it cut three inches or less to lower humidity and raise soil temperature to make the tick feel unwelcome and reduce tick numbers by 75%, she said. It also will discourage mice and other small animals that tend to host ticks.
And, she said, make sure a child’s play area is away from the edge of the woods or overgrown areas to reduce possible contact with ticks.
Becca Owsley can be reached at 270-505-1416 bowsley@thenewsenterprise.com.
Becca Owsley can be reached at 270-505-1416 bowsley@thenewsenterprise.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.