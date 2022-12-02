Thanksgiving is over for another year and with it went my favorite day of all time.
But you already know about that from a previous column.
So with that we’ll jump on the Christmas sleigh with Santa and play like we didn’t spend all of our money on Black Friday.
But let’s not worry about that. Let’s go down in the basement, up in the attic or out in the garage and break out all of the workings of Christmas and set our sights on the year’s best holiday.
Actually, we’ve already done that around our house. The decorations are abundant out front, out back on the deck and inside. Right now on the breakfast bar where I’m struggling with my laptop is a bevy of inside decorations collected by my late bride during a much better time around our home.
And if I can step back from reality and into a flood of memories, I can see a beautiful lady looking around the house for a place to park her treasures. And of course, every place will be just perfect.
I guess I came down a little hard on technology in last week’s column. And I guess I can place part of the blame on the fact that my mental acceptance has weakened by age.
I seem to forget I’m an old man by today’s standards. My life started more than 90 years ago when cars didn’t have radios and many homes had ice boxes and not refrigerators. Television had not yet been dreamed about and cell phones, a technological giant that now dominates our every waking moment, were no where close to being on Alexander Graham Bell’s invention menu.
I was thinking a while back that very few women don’t carry a purse that does not contain a cell phone. And the same thing applies to men and boys when it comes to pant pockets and cell phones.
I seldom left the house at that age that I didn’t have a slingshot in a backpacker and a good supply of marbles in a front pocket. There is one area where I find good people with cell phones who play with them in church.
One more little tidbit and I’ll let you good people get back to your Christmas shopping.
About the only place we hear much about our national anthem anymore is prior to a professional football game. And that’s where we hear “land of the free and the home of the brave.”
At the risk of being unkind to our American flag, part of the anthem could now read “land of the scared and home of the mass murderers.”
