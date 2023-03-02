Katy Tierney, a third grade teacher at Estes Elementary School, is a big fan of Owensboro’s Burger Week, which starts Friday and runs through March 11.
She and five of her friends enjoyed the first two years of the event and are anticipating this year’s.
And to make it even more fun, Tierney has created a special spreadsheet with the names of all 37 participating restaurants and a description of each of the burgers.
There’s room, she said, for people to write in their comments on the burgers they try.
She’s selling them for $3 each to raise money for CrossRoads, a women’s shelter.
“The idea is to have fun and help others,” Tierney said. “We love Burger Week. Sometimes we get three or four burgers to bring home and share. Sometimes we go to restaurants.”
“My favorite last year was at The Cottage. I’m disappointed that they’re doing the same thing this year. But they’re small, and I understand. This year, I’m looking forward to Curbside Kitchenette’s Curbside Truffle Burger.”
It features 100% Black Angus Beef from Creekstone Farms topped with baby Swiss cheese, Cremini mushrooms, grilled red onions, truffle aioli sauce, fresh spring mix and sliced tomato, according to OwensboroBurgerWeek.com.
“But I have to find out where they’re going to be,” Tierney said.
She said, “You can Venmo me at Katy-Tierney-2 along with your email and what form you would like it (the spreadsheet) in, and I’ll be happy to send it along.”
It would be nearly impossible for anyone to eat all 37 burgers in nine days.
Eating three a day would only get to 27.
Last year, 31 restaurants participated, up from 24 the year before.
Because there are so many restaurants this year, four extra days were added.
That’s nine days — up from five last year.
The CVB sponsors the event along with the city.
Each participating restaurant will offer a featured burger for $7 during the event.
The complete list of participating restaurants, along with a description and picture of their featured burger, can be found at owensboroburgerweek.com.
Sponsors include the Kentucky Beef Council, Green River Appliance and Hill View Farms Meats.
Burgers will be randomly purchased during the week for judges who will score each on several criteria.
The restaurants include AmVets Post 75, Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, Big Dipper, Brasher’s Lil’ Nashville, Brew Bridge, Burger Theory, Curbside Kitchenette Food Truck, Dee’s Diner, Don Mario, Drake’s, Gary’s Drive-In, Gene’s Health Food, Hayden’s Drive In, J’s Good Grub, Kentucky Legend Café at Owensboro Convention Center, Legends Sports Bar & Grill, Lizzie’s Diner, Lure Seafood & Grille, Lure Smoke Shack, Mellow Mushroom, The Miller House, Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn, Niko’s Bakery and Café, O’Bryan’s Bar and Grill, O’Charley’s, Old Hickory Bar-B-Q, Ole South BBQ, Opportunity Center of Owensboro, Real Hacienda, Ritzy’s, The Cottage Farm Stand & Baking Company, The Country Club of Owensboro, Sassafras, Shiloh’s Lounge & Grill, Thai Food Owensboro, Windy Hollow Biscuit House and Wonder Whip.
