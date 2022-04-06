Counting down to Easter and my friend, Ruth, is here, cleaning and trying her best to get me to get up and do something. She brings her granddaughter, who is still a kid but works like a stevedore, and we have her outside, weeding and emptying the flower pots I have neglected since fall.
The granddaughter and I first had to negotiate a new hourly rate. The enterprising girl has scrimped and saved and has bought herself a puppy, a beautiful golden retriever, and she is finding out that babies are expensive. I am happy to up her wages. Everything is through the roof, and she really is the best of help.
Not like some little charges I used to have around here, the ones who ate well and slurped power drinks and took an inordinate amount of breaks. But I love them, my nieces and nephews, and knew, even then, I would be counting on those buzzards to visit me in the home, so I let it slide.
Mostly I liked having kids around, and if they thought they were working, well, eventually that might translate into the real thing. I believe in encouragement more than excellence, anyway, since I am pretty slow-moving myself.
I don’t know what it is about Ruth, or just someone who is naturally neat, but she can work around the messes I’ve created — the ones only I can deal with — and while the dining room table groans under books and papers and Target bags full of toiletries, she whirls around with her Norwex cloths and mop.
First she cleans all the windows, and that brings
in so much light I feel a little stunned by it, like I’ve been in a cave for a few weeks and my eyes haven’t yet adjusted to the sun. Then she pulls out furniture, swishes the mop around, and even though the hardwoods didn’t look particularly dirty, they gleam and reflect the light now streaming through the windows and there might be angels off in the distance doing that harmonic thing they do.
Ruth says casually, but really, not that casually, if I would keep things off the floor, it makes her work easier, and it keeps things looking neat and tidy. I have tricked myself into thinking it is cottagey to have baskets here and there, beside the sofa, say, or in a corner, with books, magazines, skeins of yarn and knitting needles.
My sister does this with big floor pillows or throws, all folded and fluffy peeking out of hyacinth baskets. Somehow, though, at her house, it looks great. But then, she is devoid of clutter anywhere else, which, at first I find restful, then odd, then frightening.
After a while, her house begins to feel like an episode of the “Twilight Zone.” Unnatural. Unsettling. Uncalled for.
So, while Ruth’s young intern weeded and raked the flower beds, while Ruth worked up a sweat mopping and dusting and running up and down stairs, I sat, as I usually do, a pile of papers in my lap, sorting and tossing and running out to the fire pit to burn the sensitive things.
But there is only so much in-city burning I can do before someone calls the law.
I figure if I spend the rest of this week with my papers, with my clutter, that leaves next week for shopping and baking and cooking. Maybe even a little decorating with fresh flowers, which, if done right, is a nice big bang for the buck. The littles one in attendance are too young still for an Easter egg hunt, which will come as a relief to everyone.
I really feel on top of things since Ruth’s visit. My neighbor brought me her baby gate. I have found all my platters and serving dishes. The yard looks ready for spring planting. Ruth will arrive again next Monday to see my progress, which may not be impressive, but she will find nothing, do you hear me, nothing extraneous on the floors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.