Conventional wisdom used to say that you shouldn’t list your home for sale in the winter.
The weather was bad, it said, and people weren’t shopping for homes.
But is that still true in today’s super-heated market with a shortage of houses on the market and many properties selling for way more than their assessed values?
“I will say there are always people who need to move,” said Karen Gross, a Realtor with Century 21 Partners. “It could be a change in family status, job change or just a desire to move.
“There are weeks that slow down, like Christmas, but I’ve had buyers and sellers during the winter months as much as any. I tell sellers there is less competition in the winter and the potential buyers are serious since people don’t normal just look around in the colder weather.”
“I’ve honestly never been busier,” Tyler Shookman, a real estate agent with L. Steve Castlen Realtors, said this week. “With pent-up demand coupled with higher interest rates on the horizon, all of us in this industry are very busy.
“One benefit of listing your home now, during the winter months, is less competition on the market, resulting in higher offers. Some of the busiest months I’ve experienced have been in the winter.”
And Rini Cardwell, an agent with Solutions Real Estate Group, said, “In this market, there is no right time. Things are selling in every season.”
It’s true that during the past three years, fewer homes were sold in Owensboro in January and February than in other months.
In 2021, 126 houses were sold in January for a total of $21.9 million.
The year before, it was 110 houses for $17.21 million and in January 2019, it was 106 houses selling for $15.2 million.
But Realtors across the country seem to agree that the winter market is good for sellers.
Springs Homes in Colorado Springs says on its website, “Unless you’ve completely missed the boat on pricing your home correctly, selling in the winter can get you a higher price. The fact is that there is less inventory, and fewer choices for buyers during the winter months.”
It adds, “If your home is priced competitively and shows well, winter buyers will be less likely to try and negotiate the price down. Since they have fewer options, they are less likely to risk losing out on a good home at a fair price.
“During the more active and competitive summer months, buyers are more likely to have a couple of properties they are interested in, so they feel more compelled to negotiate the price and conditions.”
Houwzer.com in Philadelphia says, “The general rule of thumb has always been that the best time to sell a house is in the spring. Why? It’s real estate’s busiest season. Parents want to find a new house before the next school year starts, the weather is typically ideal for attending house showings and open houses, and homes have more curb appeal when things are in bloom.”
But, the site says, “Because most people opt to sell their homes during the spring season, home inventory tends to be at its lowest during the winter. This is especially true during the holidays: most home sellers opt to put off selling their homes, if they have the option to, rather than trying to juggle holiday planning and home selling at the same time.”
It added, “According to Zillow, inventory drops by about 23% during the period of Dec 1. To Feb. 28. If you’re a home seller, low inventory means less competition for interested buyers. And while the holidays may hold some people back from searching for a home, some people need to move — whether that’s for a job, kids, school, lease ending — and can’t afford to delay their home search.”
