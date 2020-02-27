Need an extra set of hands to help care for an aging loved one? Or to provide greater peace of mind?
Timesavers is an agency that performs a variety of non-medical personal care duties. For example, some services include assisting elderly clients with daily chores, such as light housekeeping, meal preparation and laundry.
In addition, Timesavers provides companionship, cognitive engagement and care-related transportation to appointments. Some clients need assistance with bathing and feeding.
Clients may need care on a short-term basis, such as after surgery, or they may require long-term care.
And Timesavers also offers respite care for primary caregivers.
In essence, Timesavers provides support services that allow the elderly to age in place, said Elizabeth Downing, company cofounder and director of outreach.
Aging in place may mean staying at home, or, it may mean clients can stay in assisted living rather than transferring to a more expensive skilled-care facility.
“We fill gaps between living situations,” Downing said.
And whether clients need assistance for an hour every other day or for eight hours every day, Timesavers customizes plans to fit each family’s needs.
Jeb and Cathie Medley of Owensboro hired Timesavers a few years ago.
His mother’s Alzheimer’s disease had progressed to the point it wasn’t safe for her to live alone.
About the same time, Cathie Medley’s father died unexpectedly. Her mom, who suffered from heart disease and diabetes, couldn’t care for herself without support.
As a result, the Medleys moved their moms into their home.
The couple, both of whom work outside the home, hired Timesavers to care for Jeb Medley’s mom, but Cathie Medley’s mom also benefitted from the service.
A Timesavers’ employee came every weekday morning at 7:30 a.m. and stayed until 4 p.m. The family, which included two teenagers, took care of the moms during nights and weekends.
Jeb Medley highly recommends Timesavers. “It gave us a great deal of peace of mind.”
At first, the Medleys hired an experienced sitter, who was not licensed or bonded.
“The depth of care my mother needed became more of a concern,” Jeb Medley said.
Also, the independent sitter didn’t have anyone to cover a shift if she couldn’t come.
“Timesavers was always able to provide somebody, and it was somebody you could count on and trust,” Jeb Medley said.
In addition, the Timesavers employee kept notes on the progression of his mom’s dementia, which helped guide decisions about care.
In 2010, Timesavers started in Bowling Green and expanded to Owensboro seven years later.
Locally, Tina Wright, leads the Timesavers team.
Wright meets with new clients and conducts assessments in order to make the best possible matches with staff members.
“You have to have that person who is right for your situation,” Wright said.
Her assessment questions vary.
Does the client smoke or own pets? Does he prefer a male or female caregiver?
Also, Wright said, part of the assessment may include talking to the client’s children or other family members to learn their likes, dislikes or concerns.
“You have to learn what the families are comfortable with,” she said.
In Bowling Green, Timesavers has grown from a Warren County agency to provide services in Allen, Barren, Simpson, Logan and Butler counties, Downing said. That type of expansion is possible in Owensboro, Timesavers officials said.
Because the agency provides non-medical services, Medicare, Medicare supplements and Medicaid do not cover the cost. Clients must pay on their own or rely on long-term care insurance.
For more information about Timesavers, contact Wright at 270-702-7887 or by email at tina@mytimesaversky.com.
