Timesavers, a senior services agency in Owensboro, has rescheduled its upcoming Alzheimer's workshop.
The event had been set for April 16. Due to the coronavirus, Timesavers postponed the workshop until Aug. 27 at the Logsdon Community Center.
More details will be released closer to the event.
Licensed social workers can earn four hours of continuing education credits by attending.
Space is limited. To register for the Aug. 27 event, call 270-792-5703.
