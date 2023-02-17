If I should live to see another winter, I’d like for it to be very similar to the ones I experienced in the early 1950s while serving at the U.S. Navy Air Station in Jacksonville, Florida. And no, I have no desire to live in Florida. Uncle Sam sent me there, and I had no choice.
But where there is a statement of fact, there should be a few words allotted to backing it up.
I made the unfortunate mistake of joining the Navy in early-January, 1951. That’s a cold time here in western Kentucky, and it’s a whole lot worse at the U.S. Navy Training Center in Great Lakes, Illinois. That center is near Chicago, and Chicago’s winters are the exact opposite of God’s threatened hell.
The only thing you have any business doing in Chicago in January is buying a ticket and waiting in the station until your train heads back this way. The wind off Lake Michigan in January is like spending a three-day weekend in your upright freezer with nothing more on than the clothes you were born in.
And the U.S. Navy took full advantage of that with drills designed to “toughen us up.” Taking a bath in boiling oil would have been a much better way.
For those unaware, it snows a lot in that part of Illinois, and the Navy will have no part of allowing it to remain where it falls. If it falls on the sidewalks, streets or the grinder (marching area) it has to be removed immediately. And immediately oftentimes meant 2 o’clock in the morning, with the wind howling at 360 mph — well, almost that hard.
“Don’t they realize that this stuff will still be here when the sun comes up in the morning?” I asked Jim Maddox, my new-found best friend from Centertown.
Jim didn’t answer, but a crusty, tough-skinned chief that I didn’t know was nearby, did. “What did you say Mr. McBride?” the company 88 leader asked.
“I don’t remember saying anything, sir,” I sort of lied. “It must have been my frozen lips clacking up against my teeth.”
“Well,” the chief said. “When the rest of the men are allowed to go back inside, you can stay out here and let them clack a little more.”
“Sure glad I didn’t answer,” Jim whispered.
And that’s the way it went. The only things I learned in boot camp that were supposed to help me during my next several years in the U.S. Navy were how to salute, how to tie rope knots — that I never again had to make use of — how not to talk in a chow line, how to march and to become the best lip clacker in the history of the U.S. Naval Service.
But that was okay. What I didn’t learn in boot camp, I could manage a lot easier in the real Navy. And so it was that I landed at the Naval Air Station in Jacksonville, where I could get my fill of airplanes and learn what life on a Florida beach was all about.
No, I didn’t fly any of those mighty jets, but I did learn something more about beaches and girls. That’s right! I learned that a lot of the girls gracing the sand on the Jacksonville beach liked guys that flew airplanes.
More from this section
It seems there was something sexy and romantic about pilots, and those of us who were landlocked had to settle for second place, or less.
That squashing of the ego, however, didn’t necessarily have to be — not if you were savvy enough to make those girls believe you were a fly boy. And all that required — at least on a temporary basis — was the ability to sell yourself as the fighter pilot of the ages.
If I do say so myself, I was pretty good at it.
“Boy, I sure hate that mission we’ve got on tap for tomorrow,” I would tell my friend Leon, with a couple of cuties in tow.
“So do I,” Leon said while playing along. “There’s a hurricane forecast, and we might get caught right in the middle of it.”
“You mean you guys are pilots?” one of the girls asked, with sparks flying out of her eyeballs.
That was when you have to start dodging questions in order not to be classified as a 14-carat fib teller.
“It’s tough,” I said. “Today we’re basking in the sun on the beach, and tomorrow we could be swept away by a hurricane.”
“That’s right,” Leon said. “Sometimes I wish I could be just a regular sailor with nothing more to do but shovel snow at 2 o’clock in the morning.”
“Do what?” the other girl asked.
“That’s right,” I said. “We might have to do that if our squadron is ever transferred to the Naval Training Center near Chicago.”
“They don’t have an air base at that center,” the first girl said.
Win some, lose some.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.