Returning for a second year will be Greenville Tourism Commission’s Tinsel Town, which was created last year out of the pandemic.
The holiday lights display will now become an annual event for the Commission, and this year it features more than 70 displays along public roads in the city. Visitors can cruise through the light tour at no cost and from the comfort of their vehicles. The display will run through Jan. 9.
Greenville Tourism Director Amy Gardner said the light display was well received last year, which is why they wanted to not only bring it back, but also make a holiday tradition for the city from now on.
Tinsel Town was developed the light display as a way to revive the old holiday tradition of families piling into their vehicles to cruise around town and observe lights together, according to Commission members.
“This year, we were able to expand the number of winter scenes with the help of generous sponsors,” she said. “We are proud to be able to offer a family-friendly event in the area, and hope this will bring Christmas cheer to all who would like to visit.”
Anyone wishing to drive the light tour can begin at 480 Hopkinsville St. and follow the scenes throughout Greenville, including up Main, Cherry, East Main, and West Depot streets, as well as along the Rails to Trails path, along Luzerne Lake, and other places throughout the city. The official Tinsel Town Tour of Lights map is available on the Greenville Tourism Facebook page, and on the tourgreenville.com website.
Sabrina Scott, Greenville Tourism Commission chairwoman, said it takes a literal village to pull off a large-scale event like this, and that the Commission is thankful for the sponsorship this year that allows the event to not only continue, but to grow.
This year’s sponsors, along with the Commission, include local businesses, community members and organizations.
“We are excited to bring our Tinsel Town Tour of Lights back this year,” Scott said. “This is a great way to bring community, family and friends together this Christmas season.”
The event will be Greenville’s longest running holiday event this year, but there are also additional family-friendly events being scheduled at this time that will be announced soon, Commission members said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.