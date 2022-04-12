While a smartphone picture can be snapped by just about anyone in a matter of seconds, Rudy Salgado of River City Photography will be offering up a snapshot of the past with his tintype portraits at Yellow Creek Park during a Civil War encampment at the park April 30.
Salgado, who operates a print and photography studio in Louisville, said Monday that the tintype was invented in 1851, and is one of the earliest forms of photography.
“Basically you are making a piece of metal a piece of film, and then you are exposing it through the camera and you kind of use some chemistry to develop and fix the image,” Salgado said.
Portrait sessions are currently available for the day of the encampment. Prices are $70 for a 4x5 portrait and $150 for an 8x10 portrait. It is recommended that no more than two people sit for a tintype photograph.
Salgado said he first became interested in the historic photography medium after hearing about it from a friend.
“I went to school for print making and I studied the older techniques like copper plate etchings and stone lithography,” he said. “I met a friend that just kind of mentioned about tintypes and I took a class with an artist in Mississippi.”
Salgado has been shooting tintypes for the past three years. In that time, he has snapped about 2,000 images total.
Despite its name, a tintype photograph is actually not printed on a piece of tin.
“Originally they were done on glass and they were called ambrotypes, and then a man started putting them on really thin steel or iron plates and that is what everyone has called tin. But they actually never were done on tin,” Salgado said.
While the process to create a tintype in the 21st century is very similar to how it would have been done during the Civil War era, there are some differences.
“Today, when I make tintypes, I am using enameled black aluminum, and that is what most contemporary tintype artists use,” he said.
It takes Salgado about 20 minutes to set up his camera for a tintype, and he can usually have the image developed in about 10 or 15 minutes. Focusing the camera on the person being photographed can take a few minutes, because the image appears both upside down and backwards to how the person is posed in real life.
“The photo will not be backwards, but it will be reversed,” he said. “It is one of the things that is interesting about the tintype or the wet plate collodion process, is that you will see yourself exactly how you would see yourself in the mirror, where every other photo of you in the world, it flips the image around.”
While Salgado has a studio in Louisville and has done pop-up shops and other events before, this will be the first time he has participated in a historical reenactment.
“This is actually going to be my first one,” Salgado said. “I am not going to be wearing Civil War clothing or anything, but I have period historic cameras and lenses and a dark room.”
For anyone interested in having a tintype made, it is important to remember that the color of clothes they were will make a difference in how the finished tintype will look.
“In the tintype process, the emulsion is not sensitive to red, orange, and yellow light, so if they wear a red shirt, it will be super black in the photo, and orange and yellow is darker,” Salgado said. “On the other end of that, it is really sensitive to blue light, so if you wear a blue shirt it will be much lighter.”
To make an appointment with River City Tintype at Yellow Creek Park for Saturday, April 30, visit https://bookrivercitytintype.as.me/yellowcreekpark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.