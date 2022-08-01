Srimayi Galla will have a lot to share with her friends when she starts her freshman year at Apollo High School in a couple of weeks.
Galla, 14, was among three young chefs recently featured on YouTube Originals’ cooking reality show “The Big Tiny Food Face-Off.”
And by the time the 22-minute episode was over, Galla was named champion and took home the tiny trophy that came with it.
“I’m the tiny food master,” she said just after winning the show.
The episode, which first aired July 22, has already received more than 249,000 views. To view the episode, go to https://youtu.be/-3VSDB6SyNg.
The show was hosted and judged by Matt Stonie, a competitive eater and YouTuber, and Inga Lam, a food blogger.
Galla competed against Gabriel Galb, 11, from Los Angeles, California, and Madisyn Davis, 13, of Gardena, California.
Galla said she learned how to cook at a young age and still enjoys preparing food. However, she considers it more of a hobby.
“When I was little, my dad would bring home box mixes from the grocery store, and we would make them together,” she said. “I still remember standing on a ladder trying to reach the bowl and trying to mix everything together.”
However, it was through her pursuit of acting that she discovered the show on the website backstage.com in June of 2021.
“I never thought much about tiny food until I found the casting call,” she said. “…I thought, ‘I love cooking so why not? Let’s just go for it.’ I never thought I would actually end up on this show.”
The show is based around the tiny food craze. On YouTube, a search of “miniature” or “tiny food” has more than six million results.
Prior to his daughter filling out the casting call application, Raman Galla said he pointed out to her that it was only open to California residents.
“But what I admired about her was her belief,” Raman Galla said. “She said, ‘Let’s go ahead and apply; if they like me, they will call, and then we will go from there’.”
And within a week, she got the call.
Galla said she did interviews with the casting director as well as sending them photos and videos of tiny food she prepared.
Once selected, the show flew Galla and her father to Los Angeles where they filmed the show in September 2021.
“We went with the professionals and made the food before we actually shot,” Galla said.
For the show’s challenges, she made “chocolate chip sandwich cookie s’mores” and “chicken skewers with red onions, green bell pepper and a dip.”
During the episode, the judges were more than impressed by Galla’s skewers.
“How does this tiny food have such big flavor,” said Stonie as he tasted the skewer. “I cannot get over it.”
Galla said the most difficult part was handling the miniature utensils and making the food itself.
“It’s really hard holding those little tools, and my cookies kept on falling over,” she said.
Galla said she enjoyed the cooking show experience, which only fueled her passion to become an actor.
Galla is playing the role of Crystal in TWO’s current production of “Little Shop of Horrors.”
“I really want to be an actor; it’s just my thing right now,” she said.
