Spectra, the company that manages both the Owensboro Convention Center and the Sportscenter, is expecting the next three weeks to be among the busiest of the year.
Laura Alexander, general manager for both facilities, said she expects more than 31,000 people to attend more than 25 events in the two facilities during the next 21 days.
And that comes after a busy weekend that saw the Green River Firefighters for the Bryant Stiles Officers School at the convention center and five performances of the Garden Brothers Circus at the Sportscenter, she said.
The coming events include several small meetings with fewer than 50 people to big events like the Third Region basketball tournament, which is expected to draw more than 15,000 people.
The Kentucky Scholastic Indoor 3D Archery Tournament this weekend at the convention center is expected to draw 1,000 people from across the state.
The Supporting Heroes Tribute Gala there on Saturday is expecting to see an estimated 800 people.
On March 7-8, the 2020 Owensboro Home & Garden Show is expecting to draw 2,500 or so people.
The Shamrock Bash with the Crashers on March 14, will draw around 1,200, Alexander estimates.
That same weekend, an estimated 1,000 people are expected to be at the convention center for the Wendell Foster Half-Marathon Packet Pickup & Expo.
This week, the Sportscenter expects 4,500 people to attend the 9th District basketball tournaments.
And 1,000 are expected to attend the Midwest Gun & Knife Show on March 14-15.
Keith, Lawrence
