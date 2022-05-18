Art Garfunkel was asked how he defined success. His answer, like his voice, was elegant and simple. To be able to take the months of May and October off, to have those two months to yourself surely was a sign of success and a source of riches that has nothing to do with money.

I agree.

May has me humming old English ditties, the ones we learned in grade school as our teachers took feeble stabs at explaining May Day. Surely it must have been featured in some book we read, because I still see images of colorful ribbons, girls in lacy frocks and crowns of flowers, boys in some kind of breeches or tights, with flashes at the knee.

I sow the seeds of love in my garden, the lily and the pink, I really overthink, and even my roses, which are supposed to show up in June according to the song, have already begun their drift across the front of my house, just as their name tells them they should.

The Merry Month of May, Green Grow the Rushes O, even Barbara Allen must have broken Sweet William’s heart in May, so tragic, so deliciously dark, and yet a song ending in the twining of the rose and thorn. Cautionary tale? A silver lining? That’s just how the cookie crumbles? Who knows? But it happened in May, I am sure of it.

May mornings are sweet, if I wake in time enjoy them. May evenings, sweet, too.

May is mothers and graduates and the first festivals of the season, nurseries overrun with plants, the thrilling first greening of things I don’t know the names of, nor have a place for, but ones I purchase anyway. Memorial Day and the cemetery I visit, more out of duty now. Not with the same expectant thrill of cool early morning with my mother, buckets of peonies sloshing in the trunk, my siblings and I on the lookout for the sad young Fitts girl, who pointed the way to our people’s plots.

We bounced around looking for her as we snaked past the other families trying to remember which tree, exactly, they always park beneath. In those days the breezes were soft, the grass wet, the toes of our tennis shoes soaked, our white legs not quite used to shorts yet. We shivered a little, but would never have admitted the cold.

The Fitts girl — I really should find and remember her name — is missing that pointing finger now, but I can find my people easily with so many trips behind me.

October, too, of course, is the antipode of May, the same breezes, or almost the same, but with hints of cold to follow. The soft pastels and the brilliant green of May turn tan, and russet and brittle in October. The light quickens and leaves us, as if it has better things to do. Or perhaps all the hoopla and demands of summer has worn it out completely.

In October I feel worn out, too, but also exhilarated. I can breathe after the humid summer, travel seems exciting again, especially to places with warm days and rainy nights and pubs with peat fires, or some modern-day equivalent. I always want to travel in October,.

In theory I want to travel in May, too, and I have, although it is hard to leave my little seedlings. I drag my feet in May, and I think I do it on purpose, if I’m honest. A weekend away, a mid-week jaunt, all just fine. But mostly I want to wake up in my own bed, water my little darlins, buy plants I have no home for yet, and, to finish the song, I want to listen when the small birds so sweetly sing.