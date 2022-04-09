Winter is gone but it’s not quite spring. So what is this, sprinter? Or maybe wing?
All I know is that I am trying to find the “Goldilocks” zone on my thermostat. It’s not cool enough to turn on the heat but it’s certainly nowhere near warm enough for the air conditioner.
Sometimes I open my windows in the afternoon to bring fresh air into the house, but by the time I go to bed, the house is freezing. But if I don’t open the windows, the house feels hot.
The weather app on my phone says there will be a 37-degree temperature swing tomorrow, from 30 to 67. So I guess if I go out, I can wear a sweater or a jacket that I can take off and toss behind the seat of my truck if it warms up, but the question then becomes, do I wear a sweatshirt under the jacket? And if so, should there be a T-shirt underneath that? And if so, short- or long-sleeved?
You can only peel off a certain number of layers before running into trouble.
My dog Rufus is also struggling to make the transition.
He comes in, roams around the living room restlessly, and then moves to the back door waiting to go outside again. Once out, he wants to come back in. Once in … well, you get the idea.
I still have the winter blanket on my bed — the nice heavy wool blanket I bought for $1 at a yard sale a couple of years ago. I tried swapping it out for the lighter-weight blanket, but I got cold and had to get up in the middle of the night to get under the heavy blanket, so that idea was a dud. Once I go to sleep, I like to stay that way.
Rufus starts out each night sleeping right next to me, which generates a certain amount of heat, but I guess it’s too much as he eventually moves to the foot of my bed, where he keeps my feet toasty. That part is nice, but he also anchors the blankets down to the point that it is impossible to pull them up to cover my chilly shoulders if it becomes necessary to do that.
My yard is also not sure which way to go.
There are thick patches of green grass coming up in my yard, along with a few brave daffodils — right next to the piles of dead leaves that blew up against the fence last fall. I have the sneaking suspicion that if I peeked into the shady area behind the storage building, I might still see patches of lingering snow.
I have not yet cut back my Rose of Sharon or crepe myrtle bushes because I have been warned not to do so until “all danger of frost is over,” but I am already seeing little buds sprouting on their bare branches, so now what am I supposed to do? I am afraid of traumatizing the new growth so I guess I will just let nature take its course this year, whatever course that may be, and hope for the best.
Well, the seasons will — eventually — come and go, as they always do.
But I sure hope spring will “sprint” into existence soon, on the “wing” of a prayer.
