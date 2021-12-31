Tobacco Road & Liquor Store, 1366 Carter Road, raised $12,330 for the Team Western Kentucky Tornado relief fund with its silent bourbon auction.
Donna Johnson, store manager, said, “The top-selling item was an entire set of Blanton’s bourbon for $1,600.”
And a bottle of George T. Stagg bourbon went for $1,300, she said.
Both brands are made by Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort.
More than a dozen different bourbons were featured in the auction, including a 10-year-old Rip Van Winkle and a 12-year-old Rip Van Winkle.
Johnson said most of the bottles of bourbon came from the private collection of a man who decided he wanted to help those who were impacted by the tornadoes of Dec. 10-11.
His collection dates back several decades, she said.
But other people also donated bottles of bourbon to help with tornado relief, Johnson said.
People bid on single bottles, not the entire collection.
The tornado relief fund, established by Gov. Andy Beshear, has raised more than $20 million to date.
And other groups are also conducting fundraisers for those impacted by the storms.
At least 76 people died in four tornados that night.
The main one, which hit Mayfield, Dawson Springs, Bremen and Ohio County, is believed to have been on the ground for more than 200 miles
The National Weather Service confirmed three more tornadoes struck the state that night — near Richmond in Madison County, near Kirksville in Madison County and in Hardin County.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
