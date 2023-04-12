TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY: On April 12, 1861, the Civil War began as Confederate forces opened fire on Fort Sumter in South Carolina.

ON THIS DATE: In 1945, President Franklin D. Roosevelt died of a cerebral hemorrhage in Warm Springs, Georgia, at age 63; he was succeeded by Vice President Harry S. Truman.

