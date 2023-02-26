Today is Sunday, Feb. 26, the 57th day of 2023. There are 308 days left in the year.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY: On Feb. 26, 1993, a truck bomb built by Islamic extremists exploded in the parking garage of the North Tower of New York’s World Trade Center, killing six people and injuring more than 1,000 others. (The bomb failed to topple the North Tower into the South Tower, as the terrorists had hoped; both structures were destroyed in the 9/11 attack eight years later.)

