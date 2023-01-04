Today is Wednesday, Jan. 4, the fourth day of 2023. There are 361 days left in the year.
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY: On Jan. 4, 2007, Nancy Pelosi was elected the first female speaker of the House as Democrats took control of Congress.
ON THIS DATE: In 1821, the first native-born American saint, Elizabeth Ann Seton, died in Emmitsburg, Maryland.
In 1935, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, in his State of the Union address, called for legislation to provide assistance for the jobless, elderly, impoverished children and the disabled.
In 1948, Burma (now called Myanmar) became independent of British rule.
In 1964, Pope Paul VI began a visit to the Holy Land, the first papal pilgrimage of its kind
In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson delivered his State of the Union address in which he outlined the goals of his “Great Society.”
In 1974, President Richard Nixon refused to hand over tape recordings and documents subpoenaed by the Senate Watergate Committee.
In 1987, 16 people were killed when an Amtrak train bound from Washington, D.C., to Boston collided with Conrail locomotives that had crossed into its path from a side track in Chase, Maryland.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Actor Barbara Rush is 96. Opera singer Grace Bumbry is 86. Author-historian Doris Kearns Goodwin is 80. Country singer Kathy Forester (The Forester Sisters) is 69. Actor Ann Magnuson is 68. Joy Division) is 68. Country singer Patty Loveless is 66. Actor Julian Sands is 65.
Rock singer Michael Stipe is 63. Actor Patrick Cassidy is 61. Actor Dave Foley is 60. Actor Dot Jones is 59. Actor Rick Hearst is 58. Singer-musician Cait O’Riordan is 58. Actor Julia Ormond is 58. Former tennis player Guy Forget (ghee fohr-ZHAY’) is 58. Country singer Deana Carter is 57.
Rock musician Benjamin Darvill (Crash Test Dummies) is 56. Actor Josh Stamberg is 53. Actor Damon Gupton is 50. Actor-singer Jill Marie Jones is 48. Actor D’Arcy Carden is 43. Christian rock singer Spencer Chamberlain (Underoath) is 40. Actor Lenora Crichlow is 38. Comedian-actor Charlyne Yi is 37. MLB All-Star Kris Bryant is 30. Actor-singer Coco Jones is 25.
