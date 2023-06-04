Today is Sunday, June 4, the 155th day of 2023. There are 210 days left in the year.
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY: On June 4, 1942, the World War II Battle of Midway began, resulting in a decisive American victory against Japan and marking the turning point of the war in the Pacific.
ON THIS DATE: In 1812, the U.S. House of Representatives approved, by a vote of 79-49, a declaration of war against Britain.
In 1919, Congress approved the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which said that the right to vote could not be denied or abridged based on gender. The amendment was sent to the states for ratification.
In 1940, during World War II, the Allied military evacuation of some 338,000 troops from Dunkirk, France, ended. British Prime Minister Winston Churchill declared: “We shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing grounds, we shall fight in the fields and in the streets, we shall fight in the hills; we shall never surrender.”
In 1944, U-505, a German submarine, was captured by a U.S. Navy task group in the south Atlantic; it was the first such capture of an enemy vessel at sea by the U.S. Navy since the War of 1812. The U.S. Fifth Army began liberating Rome.
In 1967, “Mission: Impossible” won outstanding dramatic series and “The Monkees” won outstanding comedy series at the 19th Primetime Emmy Awards.
In 1990, Dr. Jack Kevorkian carried out his first publicly assisted suicide, helping Janet Adkins, a 54-year-old Alzheimer’s patient from Portland, Oregon, end her life in Oakland County, Michigan.
In 2020, in the first of a series of memorials set for three cities over six days, celebrities, musicians and political leaders gathered in front of George Floyd’s golden casket in Minneapolis.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Sex therapist and media personality Dr. Ruth Westheimer is 95. Actor Bruce Dern is 87. Musician Roger Ball is 79. Actor-singer Michelle Phillips is 79. Jazz musician Anthony Braxton is 78. Rock musician Danny Brown (The Fixx) is 72. Actor Parker Stevenson is 71. Actor Keith David is 67. Blues singer-musician Tinsley Ellis is 66. Actor Eddie Velez is 65. Singer-musician El DeBarge is 62. Actor Julie White is 62. Actor Lindsay Frost is 61. Actor Sean Pertwee is 59.
Former tennis player Andrea Jaeger is 58. Opera singer Cecilia Bartoli is 57. R&B singer Al B. Sure! is 55. Actor Scott Wolf is 55. Actor-comedian Rob Huebel is 54. Comedian Horatio Sanz is 54. Actor James Callis is 52. Actor Noah Wyle is 52. Rock musician Stefan Lessard (The Dave Matthews Band) is 49. Actor-comedian Russell Brand is 48. Actor Angelina Jolie is 48. Actor Theo Rossi is 48. Alt-country singer Kasey Chambers is 47. Actor Robin Lord Taylor is 45. Rock musician JoJo Garza (Los Lonely Boys) is 43. Model Bar Refaeli (ruh-FEHL’-lee) is 38. Olympic gold medal figure skater Evan Lysacek is 38. Americana singer Shakey Graves is 36. Rock musician Zac Farro is 33.
