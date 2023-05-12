Today is Friday, May 12, the 132nd day of 2023. There are 233 days left in the year.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY: On May 12, 1949, the Soviet Union lifted the Berlin Blockade, which the Western powers had succeeded in circumventing with their Berlin Airlift.

