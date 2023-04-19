TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY: On April 19, 1775, the American Revolutionary War began with the battles of Lexington and Concord.

ON THIS DATE: In 1865, a funeral was held at the White House for President Abraham Lincoln, assassinated five days earlier; his coffin was then taken to the U.S. Capitol for a private memorial service in the Rotunda.

