TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY: On April 24, 1962, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology achieved the first satellite relay of a television signal, between Camp Parks, California, and Westford, Massachusetts.

ON THIS DATE: In 1877, federal troops were ordered out of New Orleans, ending the North’s post-Civil War rule in the South.

