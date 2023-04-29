Today in History
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY: On April 29, 1946, 28 former Japanese officials went on trial in Tokyo as war criminals; seven ended up being sentenced to death.
ON THIS DATE: In 1429, Joan of Arc entered the besieged city of Orleans to lead a French victory over the English.
In 1945, during World War II, American soldiers liberated the Dachau concentration camp. Adolf Hitler married Eva Braun inside his “Fuhrerbunker” and designated Adm. Karl Doenitz president.
In 1967, Aretha Franklin’s cover of Otis Redding’s “Respect” was released as a single by Atlantic Records.
In 1992, a jury in Simi Valley, California, acquitted four Los Angeles police officers of almost all state charges in the videotaped beating of motorist Rodney King; the verdicts were followed by rioting in Los Angeles resulting in 55 deaths.
In 2020, scientists announced the first effective treatment against the coronavirus, the experimental antiviral medication remdesivir, which they said could speed the recovery of COVID-19 patients.
TEN YEARS AGO: Opening statements took place in Los Angeles in a wrongful death lawsuit brought by Michael Jackson’s mother, Katherine Jackson, against concert giant AEG Live, claiming it had failed to properly investigate a doctor who cared for Jackson and was later convicted of involuntary manslaughter in his 2009 death. (The jury determined in October 2013 that AEG Live was not liable.)
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Actor Keith Baxter is 90. Conductor Zubin Mehta is 87. Pop singer Bob Miranda (The Happenings) is 81. Country singer Duane Allen (The Oak Ridge Boys) is 80. Singer Tommy James is 76. Movie director Phillip Noyce is 73. Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is 69. Actor Kate Mulgrew is 68. Actor Daniel Day-Lewis is 66. Actor Michelle Pfeiffer is 65. Actor Eve Plumb is 65. Rock musician Phil King is 63. Country singer Stephanie Bentley is 60. Singer Carnie Wilson (Wilson Phillips) is 55.
