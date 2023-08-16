Today in History
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY: On Aug. 16, 1977, Elvis Presley died at his Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee, at age 42.
ON THIS DATE: In 1777, American forces won the Battle of Bennington in what was considered a turning point of the Revolutionary War.
In 1812, Detroit fell to British and Native American forces in the War of 1812.
In 1861, President Abraham Lincoln issued Proclamation 86, which prohibited the states of the Union from engaging in commercial trade with states that were in rebellion — i.e., the Confederacy.
In 1948, baseball legend Babe Ruth died in New York at age 53.
In 1962, the Beatles fired their original drummer, Pete Best, replacing him with Ringo Starr.
In 1978, James Earl Ray, convicted assassin of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., told a Capitol Hill hearing he did not commit the crime, saying he’d been set up by a mysterious man called “Raoul.”
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Actor Ann Blyth is 95. Actor Gary Clarke is 90. Actor Julie Newmar is 90. Actor-singer Ketty Lester is 89. Actor John Standing is 89. Actor Anita Gillette is 87. Movie director Bruce Beresford is 83. Actor Bob Balaban is 78. Ballerina Suzanne Farrell is 78. Actor Lesley Ann Warren is 77. Rock singer-musician Joey Spampinato is 75. Actor Marshall Manesh is 73. Actor Reginald VelJohnson is 71. Former TV host Kathie Lee Gifford is 70. R&B singer J.T. Taylor is 70. Movie director James Cameron is 69. Actor Jeff Perry is 68. Rock musician Tim Farriss (INXS) is 66. Actor Laura Innes is 66. Singer Madonna is 65. Actor Angela Bassett is 65. Actor Timothy Hutton is 63. Actor Steve Carell (kuh-REHL’) is 61. Former tennis player Jimmy Arias is 59. Actor-singer Donovan Leitch is 56. Actor Andy Milder is 55. Actor Seth Peterson is 53. Country singer Emily Strayer (The Chicks) is 51. Actor George Stults is 48. Singer Vanessa Carlton is 43. Actor Cam Gigandet is 41. Actor Agnes Bruckner is 38. Singer-musician Taylor Goldsmith (Dawes) is 38. Actor Cristin Milioti is 38. San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish is 37. Actor Shawn Pyfrom is 37. Country singer Ashton Shepherd is 37. Actor Okieriete Onaodowan is 36. Country singer Dan Smyers (Dan & Shay) is 36. NHL goalie Carey Price is 36. Actor Kevin G. Schmidt is 35. Actor Rumer Willis is 35. Actor Parker Young is 35. Rapper Young Thug is 32. Actor Cameron Monaghan is 30. U.S. Olympic swimming gold-medalist Caeleb Dressel is 27. Singer-pianist Greyson Chance is 26.
