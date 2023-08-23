Today is Wednesday, Aug. 23, the 235th day of 2023. There are 130 days left in the year.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY: On Aug 23, 1927, amid worldwide protests, Italian-born anarchists Nicola Sacco and Bartolomeo Vanzetti were executed in Boston for the murders of two men during a 1920 robbery. (On the 50th anniversary of their executions, then-Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis issued a proclamation that Sacco and Vanzetti had been unfairly tried and convicted.)

