Today’s Highlight in History: On Aug. 4, 1944, 15-year-old diarist Anne Frank was arrested with her sister, parents and four others by the Gestapo after hiding for two years inside a building in Amsterdam. (Anne and her sister, Margot, died at the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp.)
On this date:
In 1790, the U.S. Coast Guard had its beginnings as President George Washington signed a measure authorizing a group of revenue cutters to enforce tariff and trade laws and prevent smuggling.
In 1830, plans for the city of Chicago were laid out.
In 1916, the United States reached agreement with Denmark to purchase the Danish Virgin Islands for $25 million.
In 1936, Jesse Owens of the United States won the second of his four gold medals at the Berlin Olympics as he prevailed in the long jump over German Luz Long, who was the first to congratulate him.
In 1964, the bodies of missing civil rights workers Michael Schwerner, Andrew Goodman and James Chaney were found buried in an earthen dam in Mississippi.
In 1972, Arthur Bremer was convicted and sentenced in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, to 63 years in prison for his attempt on the life of Alabama Gov. George C. Wallace (the sentence was later reduced to 53 years; Bremer was released from prison in 2007).
In 1977, President Jimmy Carter signed a measure establishing the Department of Energy.
In 1987, the Federal Communications Commission voted 4-0 to abolish the Fairness Doctrine, which required radio and television stations to present balanced coverage of controversial issues.
In 1993, a federal judge sentenced Los Angeles police officers Stacey Koon and Laurence Powell to 2 1/2 years in prison for violating Rodney King’s civil rights.
Today’s Birthdays: Actor-singer Tina Cole is 80. Football Hall of Famer John Riggins is 74. Former Attorney General Alberto Gonzales is 68. Actor-screenwriter Billy Bob Thornton is 68. Actor Kym Karath (Film: “The Sound of Music”) is 65. Hall of Fame track star Mary Decker Slaney is 65. Actor Lauren Tom is 64. Former President Barack Obama is 62. Retired MLB All-Star pitcher Roger Clemens is 61. Actor Crystal Chappell is 58. Author Dennis Lehane is 58.
Actor Daniel Dae Kim is 55. Actor Michael DeLuise is 54. Former race car driver Jeff Gordon is 52. Rapper-actor Yo-Yo is 52. R&B singer-actor Marques Houston is 42.
Britain’s Duchess of Sussex, the former actor Meghan Markle, is 42.
Actor Abigail Spencer is 42. Actor/director Greta Gerwig is 40. Country singer Crystal Bowersox (TV: “American Idol”) is 38. Actors Dylan and Cole Sprouse are 31. Singer Jessica Sanchez (TV: “American Idol”) is 28.
