TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY: On Dec. 14, 2020, the Electoral College decisively confirmed Joe Biden as the nation’s next president, ratifying his November victory in a state-by-state repudiation of President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede he had lost; electors gave Biden 306 votes to Trump’s 232. Speaking from Delaware, Biden accused Trump of threatening core principles of democracy, but told Americans that their form of self-government had “prevailed.”

ON THIS DATE: In 1799, the first president of the United States, George Washington, died at his Mount Vernon, Virginia, home at age 67.

