TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY: On Dec. 3, 1984, thousands of people died after a cloud of methyl isocyanate gas escaped from a pesticide plant operated by a Union Carbide subsidiary in Bhopal, India.
ON THIS DATE: In 1818, Illinois was admitted as the 21st state.
In 1828, Andrew Jackson was elected president of the United States by the Electoral College.
In 1947, the Tennessee Williams play “A Streetcar Named Desire” opened on Broadway.
In 1964, police arrested some 800 students at the University of California at Berkeley, one day after the students stormed the administration building and staged a massive sit-in.
In 1965, the Beatles’ sixth studio album, “Rubber Soul,” was released in the United Kingdom by Parlophone (it was released in the U.S. by Capitol Records three days later).
In 1967, a surgical team in Cape Town, South Africa, led by Dr. Christiaan Barnard performed the first human heart transplant on Louis Washkansky, who lived 18 days with the donor organ, which came from Denise Darvall, a 25-year-old bank clerk who had died in a traffic accident.
In 1979, 11 people were killed in a crush of fans at Cincinnati’s Riverfront Coliseum, where the British rock group The Who was performing.
In 1991, radicals in Lebanon released American hostage Alann Steen, who’d been held captive nearly five years.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Singer Jaye P. Morgan is 91. Actor Nicolas Coster is 89. Rock singer Ozzy Osbourne is 74. Rock singer Mickey Thomas is 73. Country musician Paul Gregg (Restless Heart) is 68. Actor Steven Culp is 67. Actor Daryl Hannah is 62. Actor Julianne Moore is 62. Olympic gold medal figure skater Katarina Witt is 57. Actor Brendan Fraser is 54. Singer Montell Jordan is 54.
Actor Royale Watkins is 53. Actor Bruno Campos is 49. Actor Holly Marie Combs is 49. Actor Liza Lapira is 47. Pop-rock singer Daniel Bedingfield is 43. Actor/comedian Tiffany Haddish is 43. Actor Anna Chlumsky is 42. Actor Jenna Dewan is 42. Actor Brian Bonsall is 41. Actor Dascha Polanco is 40. Pop/rock singer-songwriter Andy Grammer is 39. Americana musician Michael Calabrese (Lake Street Dive) is 38. Actor Amanda Seyfried is 37. Actor Michael Angarano is 35.
Actor Jake T. Austin is 28.
