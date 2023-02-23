TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY: On Feb. 23, 1954, the first mass inoculation of schoolchildren against polio using the Salk vaccine began in Pittsburgh as some 5,000 students were vaccinated.

ON THIS DATE: In 1685, composer George Frideric Handel was born in present-day Germany.

