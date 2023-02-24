TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY: On Feb. 24, 1942, the SS Struma, a charter ship attempting to carry nearly 800 Jewish refugees from Romania to British-mandated Palestine, was torpedoed by a Soviet submarine in the Black Sea; all but one of the refugees perished.

ON THIS DATE: In 1803, in its Marbury v. Madison decision, the Supreme Court established judicial review of the constitutionality of statutes.

