Today in History
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY: On Jan. 2, 1960, Sen. John F. Kennedy of Massachusetts launched his successful bid for the presidency.
ON THIS DATE: In 1900, U.S. Secretary of State John Hay announced the “Open Door Policy” to facilitate trade with China.
In 1788, Georgia became the fourth state to ratify the U.S. Constitution.
In 1811, Sen. Timothy Pickering, a Federalist from Massachusetts, became the first member of the U.S. Senate to be censured after he’d improperly revealed the contents of an executive document.
In 1967, Republican Ronald Reagan took the oath of office as the new governor of California in a ceremony that took place in Sacramento shortly just after midnight.
More from this section
In 1974, President Richard Nixon signed legislation requiring states to limit highway speeds to 55 miles an hour as a way of conserving gasoline in the face of an OPEC oil embargo. (The 55 mph limit was effectively phased out in 1987; federal speed limits were abolished in 1995.)
In 2007, the state funeral for former President Gerald R. Ford began with an elaborate service at Washington National Cathedral, then moved to Grand Rapids, Michigan.
In 2016, a heavily armed group led by Ammon and Ryan Bundy seized the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon, beginning a 41-day standoff to protest the imprisonment of two ranchers convicted of setting fires on public land and to demand the federal government turn over public lands to local control.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert is 81. TV host Jack Hanna is 76. Actor Wendy Phillips is 71. Actor Cynthia Sikes is 69. Actor Gabrielle Carteris is 62. Movie director Todd Haynes is 62. Retired MLB All-Star pitcher David Cone is 60.
Baseball Hall of Famer Edgar Martinez is 60.
Actor Tia Carrere is 56. Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. is 55. Model Christy Turlington is 54. Actor Taye Diggs is 52. Actor Renée Elise Goldsberry is 52. Rock singer Doug Robb (Hoobastank) is 48. Actor Dax Shepard is 48. Actor Paz Vega is 47. Ballroom dancer Karina Smirnoff (TV: “Dancing with the Stars”) is 45. Rock musician Jerry DePizzo Jr. (O.A.R.) is 44. R&B singer Kelton Kessee (IMX) is 41. Pop singer-musician Ryan Merchant (Capital Cities) is 42. Actor Kate Bosworth is 40. Actor Anthony Carrigan is 40. Actor Peter Gadiot is 38. Jazz singer-musician Trombone Shorty is 37. Singer-songwriter Mandy Harvey (TV: “America’s Got Talent”) is 35. R&B singer-rapper Bryson Tiller is 30. San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatís Jr. is 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.