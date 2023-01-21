TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY: On Jan. 21, 2010, a bitterly divided U.S. Supreme Court, in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission, vastly increased the power of big business and labor unions to influence government decisions by freeing them to spend their millions directly to sway elections for president and Congress.

ON THIS DATE: In 1793, during the French Revolution, King Louis XVI, condemned for treason, was executed on the guillotine.

