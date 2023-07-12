TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY: On July 12, 1909, the House of Representatives joined the Senate in passing the 16th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, allowing for a federal income tax, and submitted it to the states. (It was declared ratified in February 1913.)

ON THIS DATE: In 1543, England’s King Henry VIII married his sixth and last wife, Catherine Parr.

