Today is Tuesday, July 25, the 206th day of 2023. There are 159 days left in the year.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY: On July 25, 1972, the notorious Tuskegee syphilis experiment came to light as The Associated Press reported that for the previous four decades, the U.S. Public Health Service, in conjunction with the Tuskegee Institute in Alabama, had been allowing poor, rural Black male patients with syphilis to go without treatment, even allowing them to die, as a way of studying the disease.

