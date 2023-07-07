TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY: On July 7, 1976, the United States Military Academy at West Point included female cadets for the first time as 119 women joined the Class of 1980.
ON THIS DATE: In 1846, U.S. annexation of California was proclaimed at Monterey after the surrender of a Mexican garrison.
In 1865, four people were hanged in Washington, D.C., for conspiring with John Wilkes Booth to assassinate President Abraham Lincoln: Lewis Powell, David Herold, George Atzerodt and Mary Surratt, the first woman to be executed by the federal government.
In 1898, the United States annexed Hawaii.
In 1930, construction began on Boulder Dam (later Hoover Dam).
In 1946, Jimmy Carter, 21, married Rosalynn Smith, 18, in Plains, Georgia.
In 1948, six female U.S. Navy reservists became the first women to be sworn in to the regular Navy.
In 1981, President Ronald Reagan announced he was nominating Arizona Judge Sandra Day O’Connor to become the first female justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.
In 1990, the first “Three Tenors” concert took place as opera stars Luciano Pavarotti, Placido Domingo and Jose Carreras performed amid the brick ruins of Rome’s Baths of Caracalla on the eve of the World Cup championship.
In 2005, terrorist bombings in three Underground stations and a double-decker bus killed 52 victims and four bombers in the worst attack on London since World War II.
In 2010, Los Angeles police charged Lonnie Franklin Jr. in the city’s “Grim Sleeper” serial killings. (Franklin, who was sentenced to death for the killings of nine women and a teenage girl, died in prison in March 2020 at the age of 67.)
In 2016, Micah Johnson, a Black Army veteran who served in Afghanistan, opened fire on Dallas police, killing five officers in an act of vengeance for the fatal police shootings of Black men; the attack ended with Johnson being killed by a bomb delivered by a police robot.
TEN YEARS AGO: A de Havilland DHC-3 Otter air taxi crashed after taking off from Soldotna, Alaska, killing all 10 people on board.
Andy Murray became the first British man in 77 years to win the Wimbledon title, beating Novak Djokovic 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 in the final.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Musician-conductor Doc Severinsen is 96. Rock star Ringo Starr is 83. Comedian Bill Oddie is 82. Actor Joe Spano is 77. Pop singer David Hodo (The Village People) is 76. Country singer Linda Williams is 76.
Actor Shelley Duvall is 74. Actor Roz Ryan is 72. Actor Billy Campbell is 64. Rock musician Mark White (Spin Doctors) is 61. Singer-songwriter Vonda Shepard is 60. Actor-comedian Jim Gaffigan is 57. R&B musician Ricky Kinchen (Mint Condition) is 57. Actor Amy Carlson is 55. Actor Jorja Fox is 55. Actor Cree Summer is 54. Actor Robin Weigert is 54. Actor Kirsten Vangsness is 51. Actor Troy Garity is 50. Actor Berenice Bejo (BEH’-ruh-nees BAY’-hoh) is 47. Actor Hamish Linklater is 47. Olympic silver and bronze medal figure skater Michelle Kwan is 43. Rapper Cassidy is 41. Country singer Gabbie Nolen is 41. Actor Ross Malinger is 39. Actor-comedian Luke Null (TV: “Saturday Night Live”) is 33. Pop singer Ally Hernandez (Fifth Harmony) (TV: “The X Factor”) is 30. Pop musician Ashton Irwin (5 Seconds to Summer) is 29. Country singer Maddie Font (Maddie and Tae) is 28.
