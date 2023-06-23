TODAY’S HIGHLIGHTS IN HISTORY: On June 23, 1888, abolitionist Frederick Douglass received one vote from the Kentucky delegation at the Republican convention in Chicago, effectively making him the first Black candidate to have his name placed in nomination for U.S. president. (The nomination went to Benjamin Harrison.)

ON THIS DATE: In 1860, a congressional resolution authorized creation of the United States Government Printing Office, which opened the following year.

