TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY: On June 27, 2016, the U.S. Supreme Court issued its strongest defense of abortion rights in a quarter-century, striking down Texas’ widely replicated rules that sharply reduced abortion clinics.
ON THIS DATE: In 1844, Mormon leader Joseph Smith and his brother, Hyrum, were killed by a mob in Carthage, Illinois.
In 1880, author-lecturer Helen Keller, who lived most of her life without sight or hearing, was born in Tuscumbia, Alabama.
In 1942, the FBI announced the arrests of eight Nazi saboteurs put ashore in Florida and Long Island, New York. (All were tried and sentenced to death; six were executed while two were spared for turning themselves in and cooperating with U.S. authorities.)
In 1944, during World War II, American forces liberated the French port of Cherbourg (SHEHR’-boorg) from the Germans.
In 1950, the U.N. Security Council passed a resolution calling on member nations to help South Korea repel an invasion from the North.
In 1957, Hurricane Audrey slammed into coastal Louisiana and Texas as a Category 4 storm; the official death toll from the storm was placed at 390, although a variety of state, federal and local sources have estimated the number of fatalities at between 400 and 600.
In 1974, President Richard Nixon opened an official visit to the Soviet Union.
In 1991, Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, the first Black jurist to sit on the nation’s highest court, announced his retirement.
In 2005, BTK serial killer Dennis Rader pleaded guilty to 10 murders that had spread fear across Wichita, Kansas, beginning in the 1970s.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Former Interior Secretary Bruce Babbitt is 85. Singer-musician Bruce Johnston (The Beach Boys) is 81. Fashion designer Vera Wang is 74. Actor Julia Duffy is 72. Actor Isabelle Adjani is 68. Country singer Lorrie Morgan is 64. Actor Brian Drillinger is 63. Writer-producer-director J.J. Abrams is 57. Olympic gold and bronze medal figure skater Viktor Petrenko is 54. Actor Yancey Arias is 52. Actor Christian Kane is 51. Actor Tobey Maguire is 48. Christian rock singer Zach Williams is 45. Musician Chris Eldridge is 41. Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian is 39. Actor Drake Bell is 37.
